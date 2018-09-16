49ers might have nightmares after Patrick Mahomes' six TDs vs Steelers

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the season with a pretty good game last week, throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns against the Chargers.

Believe it or not, he topped that Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The 2017 first-round draft pick completed 23 of 28 passes for 326 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Chiefs past the Steelers, 42-37.

The 49ers have the difficult task of trying to slow down Mahomes next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The 10 touchdown passes in the first two weeks of the season are the most ever by any quarterback, surpassing a record help by Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Charles Johnson.

Good luck to the 49ers' secondary next week.

Well... better update this to put @PatrickMahomes5 by himself at the top after throwing his 10th TD pass of the season.



His 6 TD passes today also tie a single-game @Chiefs record. https://t.co/wcyTSe4CI2



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2018



