49ers' Nick Mullens can be 'great' NFL quarterback, Richard Sherman says

Why Sherman believes 49ers' Mullens can be 'great' NFL QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Nick Mullens has been a major topic of conversation for the 49ers since he took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo during the Week 2 win over the New York Jets. Against two talent-deprived teams, Mullens’ strong performance with starters all over the offense on the shelf once again has made people question whether the 25-year-old could be a starting QB in the NFL.

Joining the many teammates heaping praise on Mullens this week was cornerback Richard Sherman, who believes Mullens has what it takes to be an NFL QB1, as he explained on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast with Richard Sherman.”

"Nick Mullens has such a high ceiling," Sherman said. "And I think sometimes you get caught up in this league and say, 'Hey, this guy was drafted (in the) first round, so we hold him to this regard. This guy was undrafted, so we don't even give him consideration for being a top-level guy.'

"I think Nick Mullens can be a great quarterback in this league. Obviously, Jimmy's our guy, and he's the guy who's going to get his snaps when he comes back, and gets the acclaim. But I think Nick, when he gets his chance to be a starting quarterback in this league at some point, is going to surprise people."

Sherman has practiced against Mullens for multiple years now since he joined the 49ers in 2018, so he’d know Mullens’ true talent more than most.

The 49ers will need him to play like a No. 1 QB in Week 4 as they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Levi’s Stadium, an 0-2-1 team desperate for a win. As long as Garoppolo remains out, it will be on Mullens to lead coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

