49ers' Nick, Joey Bosa have identical stat through first four NFL games

Like father, like son, like son.

The Bosas have what you would call great bloodlines for defensive linemen, as father John and sons Joey and Nick are one of two families in NFL history -- along with the Mannings -- to have three first-round draft picks.

Oh, and Joey and Nick's uncle, Eric Kumerow, was drafted in the first round the year after their father. Not bad, huh?

Imagine what those backyard games were like.

Much like the Bosas that came before him, Nick is off to a tremendous start to his NFL career, coming off a performance in which he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominance in the 49ers' win over the Browns. His 26 quarterback pressures are the most by any rookie through the first five weeks of a season since 2006, according to Pro Football Focus.

20 PFF stats to know after Week 5 of the NFL season! ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/10EdFGUieO pic.twitter.com/mBh769rolz — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2019

The key word there is "first." It turns out that Nick has been precisely as disruptive -- at least in terms of QB pressures -- as Joey was over the first four games of his now-decorated career.

That's right. Two brothers, one who was a No. 2 overall pick and one who was a No. 3, who play the same position, had an identical number of quarterback pressures over their first four NFL games. The only difference is, Joey's first four games came later in his rookie season with the Chargers, as he missed the first four weeks in a contract holdout.

Joey went on to be named the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after totaling 10.5 sacks in 12 games. Nick sure seems headed in the same direction, and little bro has a head start.

