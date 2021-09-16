49ers' Nick Bosa very encouraged by how he feels physically

Bosa believes he's already 'there' physically after one game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Nick Bosa was more than just encouraged with his first game of the season.

He was thrilled to be back on the field after a torn ACL in his left knee ended his second NFL season just a few plays into the second game.

"It was nice just to get back out there and get 50 plays on (artificial) turf and feel great, so I’m ecstatic about that and just being back with the guys and knowing that my body is ready for a season," Bosa said.

Bosa spoke Thursday as the 49ers continued preparations at The Greenbrier to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"(I’m) going to fix whatever issues technically I had and improve," he said.

Bosa registered four tackles, one sack and three tackles for losses in the 49ers' 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions. He said he believes his production will only go up from there.

"Detroit was kind of like, just getting my feet back under me and I think I’m going to improve," he said.

"Just technically, I have things to get better at. Just getting off the ball and all the things that come with reps. But physically, I’m there. I’m feeling good."

The 49ers held a 38-10 lead midway through the third quarter. Everything was going to plan, as the offense was rolling up big yards on the ground and through the air. And the defense, as expected, was dominant.

But the Lions outscored the 49ers 23-3 from that point and made for some uneasy minutes on the 49ers sideline.

Detroit averaged 4.8 yards per rushing attempt and Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

"I think we could definitely improve on last week and get our effort going," Bosa said. "It’s not as much a want-to thing because we all want to give effort, but you actually have to think about it and focus on when the ball is out, start running."

