49ers' Nick Bosa trolls Baker Mayfield with flag-planting celebration

SANTA CLARA -- The sun set over Levi's Stadium at 6:42 p.m. PT on Monday, but that wasn't the biggest source of shade.

49ers rookie edge rusher Nick Bosa pressured Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield into a first half-ending intentional grounding penalty, and celebrated by pulling a page out of Mayfield's playbook.

BOSA JUST PLANTED HIS FLAG IN SAN FRAN 😤 @nbsmallerbear pic.twitter.com/wsoVZVAXiX — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 8, 2019

During his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2017, Mayfield planted an Oklahoma Sooners flag on Ohio State's home turf. Bosa, then a Buckeye, lined up opposite Mayfield that night when the Sooners left Ohio Stadium with a 31-16 win.

Bosa, apparently, remembered the celebration very well.

The 49ers sacked Mayfield three times and had seven QB hits in the first half. Bosa finished with two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the 49ers' 31-3 win.

But Bosa wasn't done. After the game, the 49ers rookie did the celebration again -- but this time, with a real flag.

Bosa with the epic troll of Baker after the win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e0eRB6smze — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 8, 2019

Game. Set. Match.

