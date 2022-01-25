49ers' Nick Bosa, Trent Williams make PFWA All-NFL team; Deebo Samuel left off

49ers' Bosa, Williams make PFWA All-NFL team; Deebo left off originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three of the 49ers' many star players were recognized Monday afternoon.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa were named to the All-NFL team by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The PFWA announces its' 2021 All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams ... pic.twitter.com/LzSUtblSmz — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 24, 2022

Tight end George Kittle was named to the All-NFC team, while wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel was left off both lists completely.

The wide receivers that did make the list were Los Angeles Rams superstar Cooper Kupp and Green Bay Packers standout Davante Adams, who finished the 2021 NFL season first and third in receiving yards respectively and first and fifth in receiving touchdowns.

As incredible and unique as Samuel's season was for the 49ers, it's understandable that both Kupp and Adams were chosen over him.

In terms of total offensive production, Samuel's 1,770 all-purpose yards (1,405 receiving, 365 rushing) and 14 combined touchdowns would rank him above Adams, placing him second in each of those categories behind Kupp.

Certainly, you could make an argument in Samuel's favor, given that his rushing ability is something the other two do not possess, but all-in-all the two wide receivers with better receiving numbers were chosen.

Both Samuel and Kupp will face off against one another Sunday in the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Rams at SoFi Stadium.

