For the first three and a half quarters of Super Bowl LIV, there might not have been a better player on the field at Hard Rock Stadium than 49ers rookie Nick Bosa.

The defensive end mauled the Kansas City Chiefs' stout offensive line, forcing quarterback Patrick Mahomes into one of his worst career performances.

The numbers from Bosa's Super Bowl debut speak for themselves, even as the Niners were unable to get the win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

#49ers DROY Nick Bosa had another impressive game in #SBLIV - 90.1 overall grade - 12 QB Pressures (1 sack, 1 hit, 10 hurries) according to @PFF — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) February 3, 2020

Nick Bosa was the highest-graded #49er from Super Bowl LIV with a 90.1 overall grade.



His 12 total pressures were more than double any other defender on either team Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2dVRT1TJBB



— PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) February 3, 2020

Bosa was not only the highest-graded San Francisco player according to Pro Football Focus, but he ranked pretty favorably among all players competing in the playoffs.

His most impactful play came in the third quarter, as a strip-sack of Patrick Mahomes started a chain reaction of events that led to a Raheem Mostert touchdown, extending the 49ers' lead to 20-10.

Story continues

[RELATED: Chiefs' Mathieu 'grateful' Shanahan, 49ers stopped running]

The Ohio State product was no slouch in the regular season either, as he earned the 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

He was very emotional following Sunday's loss, but the 49ers clearly have secured one of the NFL's top pass rushers, and general manager John Lynch likely will do everything he can to make sure Bosa remains in San Francisco for a long time.

49ers' Nick Bosa third-best player in NFL playoffs by Pro Football Focus originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area