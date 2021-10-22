49ers' Nick Bosa takes pride in being more than star pass rusher

Bosa relishes being more than sack artist for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Nick Bosa might be one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, but he hinted he wants to be known for more than that.

The 49ers' defense has their work cut out on Sunday night needing to stop the Colts' offense, which is led by running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Carson Wentz. Indianapolis might have a record of 2-4 but they have still been productive on offense.

In their Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, the Colts racked up 513 yards of total offense. In all but one of their six games, the Colts have gained at least 100 yards on the ground. Taylor himself already has 692 total yards from scrimmage, 472 from rushing.

Bosa wants to be involved in putting a stop to Taylor and the Colts' ground game.

“I love the run game because it just gets me going in the game,” Bosa said on Thursday. “If the run is away from me the whole first quarter, I just get antsy and feel like I’m not part of the game.

“I like when I’m involved in the run game and taking on blocks and turnouts and being physical because I think me and Arik [Armstead] are the best edge setters in the game. I definitely take pride in that."

There often are comparisons between Bosa and his older brother, Joey, who plays the same position for the Los Angeles Chargers. In this case, however, the younger Bosa believes he has the upper hand in his abilities facing the run game.

“He plays a very different scheme now so he’s not really firing off like we do,” Bosa said of his older brother. “Definitely got him there.”

Through five games, Bosa might have five sacks to his name along with 10 quarterback hits but his 19 tackles -- 14 solo and eight for a loss -- are a standout. The Ohio State product is aware that the Colts' offensive line and tight ends will be an added obstacle in the defense’s effort to stop the run.

Bosa believes Wentz also is an important factor. The Colts' signal-caller has been sacked 14 times for 110 yards this season but is still tough to bring down. Bosa admits it will need to be a group effort to come out of Sunday with a win, and he hopes it begins with the run-stopping on his side of the field.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast