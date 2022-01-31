49ers' Nick Bosa surprised himself with 2021 production after ACL injury

Bosa surprised himself with monster 2021 after ACL injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa still is grieving the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game but there is a little silver lining heading into the offseason.

The Pro Bowl pass rusher is looking forward to an offseason that will not include rehabbing from ACL surgery. Bosa was able to play in all 20 of the 49ers' contests in his comeback year, returning from the knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

The third-year linemen was pleased with how the season unfolded, finishing the year with 15.5 regular season quarterback sacks and a league-leading 21 tackles for a loss. Bosa added another four sacks to his tally in the 49ers' three playoff games.

“I actually did surprise myself,” Bosa said on Monday. “If you asked me what I was going to be able to do a couple months before the season, I definitely don’t know what I would have told you.

“I just knew I was in the right hands with who I was training with. I knew I was doing everything right. I just had to stick with the plan and not dwell on the bumps on the road that I had to deal with along the way and that ended up paying off.”

Bosa said he hasn’t stopped working on getting his knee back to 100 percent since the injury, which equates to no time off for well over a year. He will finally take a respite physically and mentally now that the season has come to an end.

“I think my knee kind of improved throughout the entire season,” Bosa said. “It kind of continued the rehab process throughout the whole year. I’m feeling health wise as good as I’ve felt all year. Maybe not this second because I’m pretty sore, but I’m just really happy with how it went.”

Prior to the start of the season, Bosa said that he and his older brother, Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey, hired a private chef that assisted both get in incredible shape at the start of training camp.

Story continues

The younger Bosa vows to be in the best shape of his life at the start of the 2022 season, something he also said heading into 2021. But first, a break from the grind, knowing that another season is just around the corner.

