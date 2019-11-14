49ers' Nick Bosa suffered first loss in over two years vs. Seahawks

49ers rookie sensation Nick Bosa experienced something Monday night that the 22-year-old hasn't faced in over two years.

He lost a game.

That's right, the defensive end hadn't suffered defeat prior to San Francisco's loss to the Seahawks on Monday night since his sophomore season at Ohio State.

Fun fact: Before last night, Nick Bosa hadn't lost a football game in over 2 years. Last one was Ohio State's 2017 loss to Iowa. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 13, 2019

That game was especially rough for Bosa, as he was ejected in the second quarter after a pretty blatant targeting penalty for a hit on Iowa's quarterback.

Nick Bosa ejected for targeting. Can't argue with the call. pic.twitter.com/ftOWk8BI2N — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 4, 2017

Bosa's Buckeyes won the first three games of 2018 before he injured his knee and missed the final 11 games of his collegiate career.

The 49ers hope to restart Bosa's winning streak Sunday when they take on the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.

