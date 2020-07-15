49ers' Nick Bosa snubbed from Madden 21 ratings of top 10 pass rushers

Gather around people, it's time to yell about video game rankings again. No really, this time we have a solid reason.

As Madden NFL 21 ratings trickle out, there was a real head scratcher on Wednesday. Nick Bosa, the 49ers' star edge rusher, somehow isn't among the top 10 pass rushers in the game.

Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had a historic season last year. He recorded nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits as he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa even added four more sacks in the playoffs and forced a fumble in Super Bowl LIV.

His advanced stats were even more impressive, which further questions Madden's reasoning. Pro Football Focus gave Bosa a pass-rush grade of 85.6, good for seventh-best among all edge defenders who were credited with at least 300 pass rushes. The only players ahead of him were T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Chandler Jones, J.J. Watt and Za'Darius Smith.

Bosa's 89.8 overall PFF grade was second to only T.J. Watt. That same grade was the third-best by a rookie edge rusher since 2006. It was better than Khalil Mack (86.9), and only Von Miller (90.0) and Aldon Smith (90.5) were better. Bosa applied 80 total pressures in the regular season, according to PFF, which is 14 more than any rookie in the PFF era.

There's no reason to believe Bosa won't be anything but better in Year 2. What else does he need to prove to those who do these Madden ratings? Add a Defensive Player of the Year award?

Whatever form of stats you seek, Bosa was a nightmare for opposing QBs last season. Bosa is rated 89 overall by Madden, which is good for fourth overall on the 49ers. But hey, we're here to be mad.

So yes, yell away. The very bad, and very mean, video game creators got this one wrong.

