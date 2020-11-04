49ers' Nick Bosa showing more signs of progress in recent ACL rehab

Bosa showing more signs of progress in recent ACL rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa appears to be doing well in his continuing rehab coming off a torn left ACL, as a video on social media shows the 23-year-old working on some strength exercises:

Bosa sustained the injury in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

The 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year has been doing physical therapy with MOTUS Specialists in Orange County. One of the main services they have listed on their website is ACL Reconstruction. It also appears six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson utilizes their services as well.

Bosa is coming off of a Pro Bowl rookie season in 2019 where he accumulated 25 quarterback hits, 47 total tackles and nine sacks in his first season.

The 49ers remain optimistic Bosa will return to his elite form next season, and his absence has been noticed, as the 49ers have struggled to rush the passer without him. Bosa's injury was a sign of things to come for the snakebitten 49ers, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle both will be out for extended periods of time with their injuries as well.

Still, it appears Bosa is making promising progress.

