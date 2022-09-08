49ers' Nick Bosa reveals no-fun diet: Goodbye Chipotle, McGriddles

49ers' Bosa reveals no-fun diet: Goodbye Chipotle, McGriddles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ever wonder how Nick Bosa keeps his Pro Bowl physique throughout the year?

It’s all about the diet.

In an interview with Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Bosa revealed that he, at one point, would often stop at McDonald’s back in his collegiate days at Ohio State to wolf down a McGriddle -- a tasty breakfast (or late-night) treat of sausage, egg and cheese. He also indulged in Chipotle burritos and plenty of carbohydrates, coming from a family who loves pasta.

Entering his fourth NFL season at age 24, however, Bosa’s diet looks much different.

He told The Athletic that his eating routine in the morning now mostly consists of fruit juices, followed by egg-white frittatas with ground bison, turkey bacon and vegetables. Bosa then eats a meal about every three hours, chowing mostly fish and salad throughout the day -- from salmon to tuna to grouper and sea bass.

And, well, it has worked for the star pass rusher. Bosa’s teammates have taken notice of his physique.

"Have you seen him?," 49ers tackle Trent Williams asked reporters at the beginning of training camp. "He looks like somebody literally etched him. He's like a sculpture."

Bosa is licking his chops ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears. He's slotted to line up against Bears rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick from Southern Utah in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chicago quarterback Justin Fields is keeping his expectations realistic for the rookie protecting his blindside.

"I hope none of ya’ll expect him to win every rep against Nick Bosa in a game," Fields said Wednesday. "He knows he’s not going to win every rep. At the end of the day, you just have to move on and focus on the next play."

As the 49ers prepare for their season-opening clash in the Windy City, don't expect Bosa to roll up in the McDonald's drive-thru after the game.

