49ers' Nick Bosa reacts to two sacks of college teammate Joe Burrow

Bosa reacts to multi-sack game of ex-teammate Burrow

One of the storylines going into the Week 14 clash between the 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals was Nick Bosa lining up opposite his former college teammate in quarterback Joe Burrow. Bosa sent off a Tweet back in college when Burrow elected to transfer from Ohio State, and the 49ers star joked during the week about hoping to take him down between the lines.

Bosa initially was thought to have gotten a half-sack of Burrow late in the third quarter along with Samson Ebukam, but it ended up officially going to Arden Key.

"It felt good until they took it away, but I eventually got him, so it was nice," Bosa said after the game.

Bosa did indeed eventually get him, sacking Burrow twice in the 49ers' 26-23 win at Paul Brown Stadium.

The bear is hunting in the jungle!#ProBowlVote + Nick Bosa #SFvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/iUpbZkHMFN — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 13, 2021

The 24-year-old looked to have some words with Burrow as he was getting off the ground after one of the sacks, which Bosa clarified in his postgame press conference.

"His teammates were trying to help him up and I was like 'I got it,'" Bosa told reporters.

Bosa now has 14 sacks on the season, the most a 49ers player has had since Aldon Smith amassed 19.5 back in 2012.