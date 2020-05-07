49ers' Nick Bosa ranked No. 10 player under 25 by Pro Football Focus

Nick Bosa only needed one season in the NFL to join football's elite.

The 49ers' young start burst onto the scene last year and won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award. On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus highlighted just how good Bosa is by already ranking him as their No. 10 player in the NFL who is younger than 25 years old.

Bosa comes in as the second-best edge rusher on this list, behind Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, who has two more years under his belt. When it comes to rookies, Bosa had a record-breaking year by PFF's metrics.

His 80 total pressures in 2019 were the most recorded by a rookie in the PFF era, crushing Aldon Smith's previous record of 64 in 2011. Plus, Bosa's 17.2 percent pressure rate trailed only his brother, Joey, and Smith among rookies with 250 or more pass-rushing snaps.

It's not like Bosa only shined when compared to past or present rookies, too. Bosa's 89.8 overall PFF grade ranked third among all edge defenders.

The Ohio State product racked up nine sacks as a rookie, which ranked second on the 49ers. He was a key part of San Francisco's Super Bowl run, and even added four more sacks in the 49ers' three playoff games.

If the 49ers are going to make another push to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, Bosa will be a big reason why.

