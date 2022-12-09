49ers' Nick Bosa questionable to face Tom Brady, Buccaneers in Week 14

49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history.

The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bosa did not take part in 49ers practices Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, but the team is keeping the door open for his availability on Sunday.

Bosa has recorded an NFL-best 14.5 sacks on the season, leading 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans this week to fully endorse his top player as the NFL's best defensive athlete.

Bosa, the NFC's Defensive Player of the Month for November, registered three sacks in the 49ers' 33-17 victory last week over the Miami Dolphins to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The 49ers could be looking ahead to Week 15, when they face the Seattle Seahawks in a key NFC West matchup with the quick turnaround of a Thursday night game. The 49ers (8-4) lead the NFC West by one game over the Seahawks (7-5).

Running back Christian McCaffrey (knee), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quad), guard Spencer. Burford (ankle) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) were not listed on the injury and have been cleared to play.

The 49ers ruled out three players from participating in Sunday's game: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) and safety Tarvarius Moore (knee).

The 49ers will not place Garoppolo on injured reserve to keep open the small possibility that he would be able to return at some point during the playoffs. He sustained a fractured left foot against the Dolphins, and rookie Brock Purdy will make his first career start on Sunday

