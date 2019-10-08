Nick Bosa didn't forget what Baker Mayfield did two years ago in Columbus, Ohio.

On Monday night in Santa Clara, after pressuring Baker Mayfield into an intentional grounding, Bosa trolled the former Oklahoma quarterback by mimicking his flag-planting celebration.

Then, after his 49ers beat the Browns 31-3 to move to 4-0 on the season, Bosa took it a step further by planting an actual flag in the Levi's Stadium end zone.

Bosa with the epic troll of Baker after the win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e0eRB6smze — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 8, 2019

On 49ers Postgame Live, NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner, who like Bosa played at Ohio State, was asked if he liked the response to Mayfield.

"Absolutely, especially when you come to Ohio Stadium, with the way that we feel about our program, you come there, you beat us on our home turf and then you disrespect the block O at the 50-yard line," Whitner said. "It was only right that Bosa gave him his payback today."

Back on Sept. 9, 2017, after Oklahoma went into The Horseshoe and beat Ohio State 31-16, Mayfield celebrated the win by planting a Sooners flag at the 50-yard line. As you might imagine, that didn't sit well with the Buckeyes.

Whitner appreciated Bosa's actions.

"I was very happy," Whitner said. "I actually forgot about it, and I didn't really recognize what he did until later when I saw the replays on Twitter, and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, good job Bosa.' "

Bosa didn't sugarcoat what he was doing.

"I think everyone knows what that was for," Bosa told the media after the game. "It was payback. He had it coming."

Bosa joked with the media that he practiced the celebration in his room during the bye week.

Let this be a lesson to Mayfield. Prideful people don't forget when you disrespect them or their family. Bosa got all the revenge he needed Monday night.

49ers' Nick Bosa 'only right' to troll Baker Mayfield, Donte Whitner says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area