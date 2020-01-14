49ers' Nick Bosa named NFL Rookie of the Year by writers association

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was recognized as the NFL Rookie of the Year, the Pro Football Writers of America announced on Tuesday morning.

Bosa was not just NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He won that, too. But the writers selected him as the best rookie in the league, period.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named as the PFWA's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Bosa won the award based on his regular season production, and he carried it over into the playoffs with two sacks against the Minnesota Vikings in a 27-10 victory on Saturday in the divisional round of the postseason.

"It's kind of expected now," 49ers left tackle Joe Staley said of Bosa. "At first, it was kind of shocking about how quickly he adapted to the NFL and was able to make a lot of talented tackles look silly, myself included.

"But, now, it's just what he is, and it's expected. It's who he's been his whole life. I don't think it's turned up for a playoff game, it's just what he does. He goes out there and dominates, so I expect him to do the same next week."

The 49ers will play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

Bosa is the first defensive player to win the PFWA award since an overall rookie of the year was re-implemented in 2013. He is the fifth 49ers player to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, joining cornerback Bruce Taylor (1970), defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield (1993), linebacker Patrick Willis (2007) and edge rusher Aldon Smith (2011).

Bosa's brother, Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers, won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall draft pick from Ohio State, started 14 of the 16 games in which he appeared this season. He registered 47 tackles and nine sacks with an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

He left an imprint on games even when he was not compiling statistics. Bosa ranked sixth in the NFL among edge defenders with a 49ers-best 80 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

