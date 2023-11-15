49ers' Nick Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

For the first time of the 2023 NFL season, Nick Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 49ers' 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The star pass rusher racked up three tackles — two solo, one for a loss, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, one pass breakup and a forced fumble that he also recovered in the team's Week 10 win.

Bosa previously has been given the honor four times during his career (Weeks 5 and 8 in 2019, Weeks 13 and 16 in 2022). Bosa joins safety Merton Hanks as the only 49ers players to receive the honor five times.

The fifth-year lineman now has 4.5 sacks for the season and 47.5 in his career which moves Bosa above former 49ers defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield for the fourth-most quarterback sacks in 49ers franchise history.

The Ohio State product is the fourth 49ers player to record a sack, pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a game since 2000.

Bosa now has passed fellow Buckeye, safety Malcolm Jenkins for most Defensive Player of the Week nods (4) and ties punter Tom Tupa who was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week five times.

Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young’s reunion with his former teammate has seemed to spark the defense that allowed their lowest point total (3) and most turnovers (4) since their Week 5 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Bosa and his defensive teammates will attempt to keep their dominating ways on track when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sacked 16 times through nine games and has thrown five interceptions while the club, as a whole, has committed eight total turnovers.

