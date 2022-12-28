49ers' Nick Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for two-sack game

49ers' Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week ... again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa’s already-convincing case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year received yet another boost on Wednesday.

The 49ers defensive end was chosen as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth time in his four-year career.

Bosa played a key role Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 16. He recorded seven tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and another sack to thwart a two-point conversion attempt, which does not count in the official stats.

“We got so many players out there, but always when you have a pass rusher who's as good as Nick, those are the guys who have the best way to change the game,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Bosa and Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons are considered the top candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. George Kittle said Saturday he believes Bosa's performance against Washington wrapped up the honor.

Bosa leads the NFL with a career-best 17.5 sacks, which is just two behind Aldon Smith's franchise record of 19.5 set in 2012. He is tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Dean (1983) for second on the 49ers’ single-season list.

Bosa said he agreed with teammate Fred Warner’s assessment that he is playing the best football of his career.

He said he is continuing to learn with more experience and is figuring out ways to attack each opponent he goes up against.

“[I] plan out my rush plan each week to tailor to who I'm playing,” Bosa said after Saturday’s game. “I feel like I have an answer for every type of blocker at this point. Some better than others, obviously, but it's going well.”

Bosa became one of just four players since 1982 with at least one sack in 12 games during a season. He joined DeMarcus Ware (14 games in 2008), Justin Houston (13 games in 2014) and Chandler Jones (13 games in 2017).

Bosa also was chosen as NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November after registering six sacks in four games in December.

