49ers' Nick Bosa misses practice again, could still play vs. Bengals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The 49ers had their second practice without rookie defensive end Nick Bosa participating Thursday, following their 31-17 win Sunday over the Bucs.

The team has not yet ruled him out for theier Week 2 matchup in Cincinnati, but Bosa clearly is still feeling the effects of playing a full game on his injured ankle.

In Tampa, immediately after the game, Bosa appeared positive about the state of his injury.

"Good, a little sore, just getting back into it," Bosa said "It's a long game and you can't really simulate it with practice so, definitely sore but I'll be fine. An ankle sprain is something you kind of have to work through a little bit of pain in the beginning. Pretty happy that I got through the whole game and I started to pick it up at the end and we got the win."

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would like to see Bosa in practice, though he knows the rookie could still play after missing the week in Youngstown. Saleh even referred to Richard Sherman's desire to practice every day as a barometer of how important the work is.

[Bosa's] working with the performance staff trying to get ready for Sunday and we'll see," Saleh said. "I'd like to see him practice because I do think there's things that you want to try to work on as a football player in general, even if you're a 10-year vet, to me.

"I think practice is valuable. For Sherm it's valuable. You ask Sherm, ‘Do you want a vet day?' ‘No, I need these looks.' So that's Sherm speaking. He needs those looks, he wants to go through practice, because they are important so I'd imagine it's be the same for him."

Tevin Coleman will be unavailable in Cincinnati due to a high ankle sprain in the first play against the Bucs. The team likely will promote Jeff Wilson Jr. from the practice squad later this week.

Jimmie Ward looks to be able to play with a protective contraption on his right hand to protect his broken finger. He spent a second practice in a blue non-contact jersey.

Linebacker Mark Nzeocha returned to practice after an illness caused him to leave early on Wednesday. Joe Staley also returned after his usual vet day off.

DID NOT PRACTICE

Nick Bosa (ankle)

Tevin Coleman (ankle)

Trent Taylor (foot)

Jalen Hurd (back)









LIMITED

Jimmie Ward (finger)



FULL PARTICIPATION

Mark Nzeocha (illness)

Joe Staley (vet day)





