49ers' Nick Bosa will be 'menace' in 2021, brother Joey believes

COSTA MESA -- Nick Bosa did not take part in any of the competition during the 49ers’ practices with the Los Angeles Chargers but he still impressed at least one member of the other team.

“He looks amazing,” said older brother Joey Bosa, a three-time Pro Bowl player for the Chargers.

“I’m happy he’s healthy. I know he’s going to be an absolute menace out there.”

Nick Bosa, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in the 49ers’ Week 2 game of the 2020 season against the New York Jets. He took part in individual drills and conditioning during practices Thursday and Friday.

Bosa is scheduled to begin participation in 11-on-11 practices back home in Santa Clara this week. He is expected to be ready to play when the 49ers open the regular season on Sept. 12 at the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, Joey Bosa got in so much work against the 49ers that he said he woke up Friday morning feeling as he if played in a game the previous day. He went up primarily against 49ers offensive tackles Mike McGlinchey and Jaylon Moore during the practices.

Moore, who Bosa referred to as a “great rookie,” filled in at left tackle as Trent Williams was held out of practice due to swelling in his knee.

“It’s too bad Trent wasn’t out there,” Joey Bosa said. “It would have been great to work against one of the best to ever do it, honestly.

“I think our team really showed up (Friday) and brought the energy. We got after them. It was valuable, especially for the guys who aren’t going to play this preseason.”

