49ers' Nick Bosa will lean on brother Joey's past success vs. Chiefs

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will have extensively scouted the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Super Bowl LIV. There are two full weeks to dissect player strengths and weaknesses, techniques and tendencies while trying to find advantages in the season's championship game.

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa will absorb everything coaches and scouting reports say about Kansas City's offensive line, tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchel Schwartz in particular.

Then he'll call the best resource he has available to him. After all, few know Kansas City's flank protectors like his brother Joey. The elite L.A. Chargers edge rusher faces them twice per season in the AFC West and will provide great insight into how to best the Chiefs' front.

"We're going to be talking," Nick Bosa said on Thursday. "He has pretty good input on these guys. He's going to give me everything that he could give me and it's up to me to go use it."

Joey Bosa will be able to explain it to his brother well. Nobody knows Nick's playing style, temperament and technical ability better, so he can customize the advice to help Nick maximize his reps. Joey has fared well against the Chiefs, with 21 tackles, two sacks, seven quarterback hits and four tackles for loss in six games against them.

Nick Bosa has been doing pretty well on his own this postseason, with eight tackles, three sacks and seven other quarterback pressures in two playoff games.

The Bosa brothers have often trained together, with several sessions expected this offseason as they reflect on little brother's excellent first NFL season.

"I feel like this offseason we're definitely going to have a lot of conversations while we train about just things that I've learned this year from playing and things that he's learned, obviously," Nick Bosa said. "But, we play a pretty similar position, pretty similar scheme. So, there's going to be a lot of back and forth with that for sure."

But first, Joey Bosa will try and help his little brother pressure an AFC West rival and impact the Super Bowl in the 49ers' favor.

