49ers' Nick Bosa leading Micah Parsons for DPOY, Chris Simms believes

Bosa 'in the lead' over Parsons for DPOY award, Simms believes

The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award is shaping to be a two-horse race between Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa.

If both players continue performing as they have, voters will split hairs on who should win the award between the two, but NBC Sports' Chris Simms believes there's no debate; it's Bosa's award.

"We were talking about Micah Parsons every week last year [winning defensive player of the year]," Simms said recently on "Chris Simms Unbuttoned." "I feel more like that about Nick Bosa this year than I do Micah Parsons.

"Just my eye. I would want to say Bosa is in the lead for me a little bit right now, but he's not the fan favorite and the media favorite quite yet. We know Micah Parsons is that guy."

Parsons has 12 sacks, 22 QB hits, 58 pressures and 52 tackles, 13 of which are for a loss this season. Meanwhile, Bosa has a portfolio that can rival the 23-year-old.

San Francisco's defensive star has 14.5 sacks, including three sacks against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, 34 QB hits, 62 pressures and 36 tackles, 15 of them for a loss.

Parsons finished second place last season, losing out to Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. If Simms is accurate with his prediction, it will be another runner-up finish for the Cowboys' linebacker.

