49ers' Nick Bosa honored as NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November

Bosa honored as November's NFC Defensive Player of the Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defensive end Nick Bosa became only the second 49ers player to win multiple Defensive Player of the Month awards in his career, the NFL announced Thursday morning.

Bosa, a fourth-year player, was selected as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for the second time in his career. He and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley are the only 49ers players to win the honor twice.

Bosa registered 10 tackles, five for loss, and three sacks in November. He has at least one sack in five consecutive games entering the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

He ranks third in the NFL with 11.5 sacks, behind only New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (13) and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (12).

Bosa's great season is coming at a good time, as the 49ers are expected to enter into contract talks in the offseason for a multi-year extension that is likely to make him one of the top-paid defensive players in the NFL.

Bosa previously won the monthly honor in October of 2019. He registered a career-best six sacks in a month in just his second month in the NFL

Bosa has played an instrumental role in the 49ers’ success. The defense has led the team to four consecutive victories. The 49ers are atop the NFC West standings with a 7-4 record.

The defense held the opposition scoreless in the second halves in four consecutive games, including a 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Bosa registered a sack of Saints quarterback Andy Dalton on a fourth-and-goal play from the 4-yard line to preserve the shutout late in the fourth quarter.

Bosa becomes the first player from Ohio State to win two Player of the Month awards. At least one former Ohio State player has won the honor in each of the past four seasons.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson won NFC Offensive Player of the Month, while former 49ers kicker Joey Slye of the Washington Commanders won the special teams honor.

In the AFC, the awards went to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass.

