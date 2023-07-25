49ers' Nick Bosa holding out for new contract. Could new deal set record for pass rusher?

Nick Bosa, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, is not expected to report to San Francisco 49ers training camp while he awaits a contract extension that could become the new league record for a pass rusher.

49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday they do not expect Bosa to work out during training camp until a new deal is reached.

Lynch did express optimism about a Bosa deal, adding that he’s been in communication with Bosa’s agent Brian Ayrault throughout the negotiation process.

"We’re working diligently to try to come to an agreement. I think the challenge is you’re talking about a real special player. You’re talking about one of the better players in the league," Lynch said.

"At times, it’s just finding that sweet spot in the middle where we’re at the right spot. We’re committed to working towards that."

How much could Nick Bosa’s new extension be?

Bosa’s new deal could potentially range upwards of $30 million annually with at least $100 million guaranteed.

Bosa, who led the NFL with 18.5 sacks last season and 21 tackles for loss in 2021, won defensive rookie of the year honors in 2019. He’s set to make $17.8 million this season if he were to play under his fifth-year option.

But Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL draft behind Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, could be in for a record-setting payday.

Who is the NFL's highest paid defensive player?

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the highest-paid defender in the NFL at $31.6 million annually. Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt signed a four-year extension before the 2021 season, worth $112 million, with a $35 million signing bonus and $80 million guaranteed.

Which NFL defensive player has the most guaranteed money?

Bosa’s brother, Joey, set the NFL record in total guarantees at $102 million when he signed a five-year, $135 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, which resulted in a $27 million average.

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett had the total guarantees record for 13 days before Joey Bosa’s deal, when he signed a five-year extension worth $125 million with $100 million guaranteed, including $50 million at signing.

Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack previously was also a highest-paid player at the time of his six-year, $141 million contract from the Chicago Bears in 2018. Mack’s deal averaged $23.5 million average annually with $90 million guaranteed.

Lynch said he agreed with Nick Bosa and his agent to "keep our dealings private" during the negotiation process.

The 49ers open the 2023 NFL season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10.

"This one may be a little more complex," Lynch said of Bosa’s upcoming deal. "But we’re working hard and have great communication. The interest is mutual."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 49ers' Nick Bosa holding out, new contract could set NFL record