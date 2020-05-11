49ers' Nick Bosa highest-graded defensive rookie by PFF since 2014

Nick Bosa had a phenomenal rookie season in 2019, to say the least.

A Pro Bowl selection, the 22-year-old defensive end had nine sacks, 32 solo tackles, 47 total tackles and 25 quarterback hits.

Those numbers didn't go unnoticed.

Not only did he earn AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, but Pro Football Focus just announced Bosa as the highest-graded rookie on defense from 2017-19.

1. Nick Bosa, 2019 - 89.8

2. Tre'Davious White, 2017 - 89.4

3. Marcus Williams, 2017 - 89.2

In 2014, Aaron Donald earned a 90.2 grade during his rookie year with the St. Louis Rams. He too had nine sacks that season. That means Bosa has the best grade since Donald.

Bosa's 80 total pressures last season were also the most recorded by a rookie during the PFF era.

And Bosa only wants to improve, and which is scary for the rest of the NFL.

Bosa said he wants to see the field better and figure out how to approach his opponents better. He also is more comfortable with himself in the type of rusher he is, and he wants to be smarter.

Is Bosa about to get better?

Sounds like it.

Bosa, along with the rest of the sports world, is attempting to stay in shape with a virtual offseason program. But he's not being lax about it all. He and his brother Joey, a defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers, wake up early in the morning, go for a run and go to the gym for a good portion of the day.

He said his body is "feeling incredible" all things considered, so the setup he has created at home is pretty good.

Bosa will only get better, and we get to see it all.

