49ers' Nick Bosa had higher PFF grade than Khalil Mack in rookie year

The further we get away from it, the more impressive Nick Bosa's rookie season becomes.

Pro Football Focus made that even more clear on Sunday. Since 2006, Bosa's season was the third-highest graded rookie edge rusher by PFF metrics. He was better than Khalil Mack, and only Von Miller and Aldon Smith graded higher.

Highest graded rookie edge defenders since 2006



1. Aldon Smith - 90.5

2. Von Miller - 90.0

3. Nick Bosa - 89.8

Bosa's 89.8 grade nearly was three points higher than Mack's 86.9. Here's how Bosa and Mack's stats compared to each other, per Pro-Football Reference.

Bosa: 9 sacks, 47 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 25 QB hits

Mack: 4 sacks, 76 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits



While Bosa was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Mack finished third behind Aaron Donald and C.J. Mosley. Since his rookie year, Mack has grown into a superstar and was the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year.

Bosa is off to a great start, and the 49ers certainly expect him to only improve and be even better this season and beyond. The real reminder with PFF's tweet, however, was how special Aldon Smith was.

Smith lost out to Miller in Defensive Rookie of the Year votes, but edged him out when it regards to PFF grades. Despite not technically starting a single game, Smith finished his first regular season for the 49ers with 14 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 27 QB hits.

The former 49ers and Raiders edge rusher is looking to make is NFL comeback with the Dallas Cowboys this season. Smith signed with Dallas on April 1, and officially was reinstated on May 20. He hasn't played in a game since November 2015.

