49ers' Nick Bosa gets gaudy Lawrence Taylor comparison from Phil Simms

Why Bosa reminds Phil Simms of legendary Lawrence Taylor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The world has yet to witness Nick Bosa’s true potential in a full NFL season, yet the 49ers’ edge rusher has racked up high praise from around the league.

Not even a week after Richard Sherman predicted that Bosa will be the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa earned one of the highest comparisons a defensive player in the NFL could get.

"He reminds me a little bit of Lawrence Taylor because he’s so explosive and so fast around the corner,” NFL analyst and former New York Giants QB Phil Simms said on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday morning.

Taylor, who spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Giants from 1981-1993, is widely recognized as the best defensive player in league history.

L.T. dragged an unimpressive Giants team to the playoffs to snap an 18-year postseason drought, all while being named First-Team All-Pro and winning DPOY in his rookie year.

Then, he won the award again the following year and was named First-Team All-Pro in eight of his first nine seasons.

The former No. 2 pick in the 1981 NFL Draft became the first rookie to win DPOY, and Bosa came close to doing the same during his rookie campaign in 2019.

After that breakout rookie season, Bosa tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season. However, the Ohio State alum made an incredible comeback last year with a career-high in sacks (15.5) and a league-high tackles for a loss (21).

It's safe to say Bosa was snubbed from any All-Pro voting last year, but heading into his fourth NFL season, the 24-year-old is definitely on track to have his most explosive season yet.

Sure, he might not be Lawrence Taylor, but there's still plenty of time for him to create a legacy of his own.

