49ers' Nick Bosa expects 'good year,' won't be on pitch count

Bosa won't be on pitch count in return, expects 'good year' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If the 49ers are to return to championship form, Nick Bosa will play a huge role.

Suffering a Torn-ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, the 49ers' defense floundered without Bosa's elite pressure off the edge.

Healthy and ready to pick up where he left off after his rookie season, Bosa will play in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. In fact, he'll be a full-go without any restrictions.

“There’s really no pitch count for me,” Bosa told reporters Thursday. “I’m just going to go whenever Kris [Kocurek] tells me. I’m fully confident to play as many snaps as I need to.”

The 49ers and Bosa were expecting more out of the defensive end in year two. Only playing in a game and a half last season, Bosa is ready to show off some new tricks in 2021.

“A lot of the stuff I was going to add to my game last year, obviously I wasn’t able to,” Bosa said. “This year I have that and even more. I think it’ll be a good year.”

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans praised the job Bosa has done preparing for his return.

"Bosa's looking great," Ryans said. "He's done a phenomenal job -- just a testament to him, the work he's put in throughout this whole entire process of rehabbing. He's worked extremely hard, and I'm very proud of the work he's put in and put himself in a position to be ready to go here in Week 1."

In regards to the new tools Bosa is eager to display on the field, Ryans explained how the 23-year-old has improved from last season before getting injured.

"He's been able to work on his technique," Ryans shared. "He hopped back in and he's actually done better than he first started. I'm excited to see him against live competition on Sunday. I'm excited to watch him, and I'm happy for him. Guys that battle through injuries and all the things you have to go through -- the mental strain that it puts on you and the physical strain, I'm just proud of guys who are able to bounce back and be able to go back out there and play on Sunday. So it's a really big day for him."

If Bosa is able to stay healthy and even improve as a pass rusher in 2021, watch out opposing quarterbacks.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast