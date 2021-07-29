49ers' Nick Bosa 'evaluating' COVID-19 vaccine; Jason Verrett vague

Bosa 'evaluating' COVID vaccine; Verrett 'working through' decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Jason Verrett wore masks while appearing Thursday in front of the media inside the auditorium at Levi’s Stadium.

They are the only two 49ers who have worn masks among the 12 players who have spoken to the media through three days of training camp.

Only those who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear masks inside the NFL facilities, according to the league-wide protocols recently put into place for the 2021 season.

“I’m just evaluating everything right now,” Bosa answered when asked about his decision-making process when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “(I) haven’t made a decision quite yet, but following the protocols and see where it goes.”

When Verrett was asked about the vaccine, he was a little more vague with his answer.

“That’s something we’re still kind of working through,” he said. "So that's all I can answer to that."

General manager John Lynch said this week the 49ers are roughly 90-percent vaccinated on their 90-man roster.

The NFL has incentivized players for receiving the vaccine, which the CDC recommends. Players who are not vaccinated must still wear masks at the facility and are subject to physical distancing protocols and daily COVID testing.

Vaccinated players who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to work after two negative tests 24 hours apart. Non-vaccinated players who test positive will still require 10 days of self-isolation.

The NFL recently announced that if an outbreak among unvaccinated players forces cancelation of a game, the team responsible for the outbreak will forfeit and will take a loss. If a game is forfeited, none of the players on either team will be paid.

Story continues

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he had a 30-minute conversation with Bosa but did not reveal the details of the conversation.

Bosa and Verrett are being counted upon be two of the two players on the 49ers’ defense.

The 49ers have three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley and Jaquiski Tartt, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast