49ers' Nick Bosa enjoying training camp, not having to rehab in offseason

Bosa enjoying training camp, not having to rehab in offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa began his All-Pro 2021 campaign fresh off a rehab of his torn left ACL that he suffered in Week 2 against the New York Jets in 2020.

Prior to last season, Bosa had to shift into rehab mode to ensure he would be ready for Week 1. This offseason is different; the San Francisco edge rusher comes in with a clean bill of health as training camp is underway.

While speaking with reporters after practice on Friday, the 24-year-old stated that not having to spend the offseason rehabbing his previous knee injury and getting his body right already has made the first few days "the most enjoyable camp."

"Yeah, it's been completely different," Bosa said. "Last year, I didn't really take any reps until a couple of weeks before the year."

"So just being able to get out there and have my body adapt to playing football has been the most enjoyable camp that I've been a part of because I feel good, which makes everything a lot better."

Despite coming off a serious knee surgery, Bosa had a career-best season, registering 15 1/2 sacks. The former Ohio State product also registered 49 quarterback pressures.

Only three players, Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt (22.5), Chicago Bears' Robert Quinn (18.5), and Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (16), had more sacks than Bosa last season.

With no rehab heading into the 2022 season, the 49ers edge rusher hopes to improve on last year's sack total and be a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

