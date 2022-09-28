49ers' Nick Bosa dominating, but believes he can be even better

Despite dominant stats, Bosa believes he can be even better originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa’s six quarterback pressures were the highest on the team in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, but the star pass rusher believes he could have made more plays.

Bosa holds himself to a very high standard. The fourth-year defender leads the team in pressures over the team's three games with 16. Samson Ebukam holds the second spot with 10 total, while Charles Omenihu ranks third with eight.

But Bosa believes he can make a bigger impact on the game.

“I think for myself I need more plays in the game,” Bosa said after the game. “I definitely was a little quiet at times and the type of player I want to be, is to affect games more than that. I know a lot of guys on the defense feel the same way. We’ve got to take the ball away.”



When it comes to sacking the quarterback, Bosa also is at the top of the charts, registering four sacks through three games. The Ohio State product is the only player on the 49ers' defense with multiple sacks thus far.

Still, the frustration level was high after the loss, knowing that the defense could have done a better job finishing the game, keeping Wilson and the Broncos offense out of the end zone for a full 60 minutes.

“We were preaching all week, trying to make sure we finished the game and didn't let him get out of the pocket and do those things that he does best,” Bosa said. “We did a good job for a good portion of the game, but we just have got to be more sound in our rushing and be a little more sticky in coverage and we're going to do that as the season goes on.”

The challenge doesn’t get any easier in Week 4, with the division rival Los Angeles Rams on deck to make a visit to Levi’s Stadium under the bright lights of "Monday Night Football." The extra day of rest will help players in their recovery process, but getting pressure on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and limiting the time he has to throw to top-flight receiver Cooper Kupp will not be easy.

Story continues

Still, Bosa is not hitting the panic button yet. The Rams sit at the top of the NFC West with two wins leaving the 49ers in a three-way tie with the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, who are all 1-2.

The pass rusher knows that there’s still a lot of football yet to play.

“We've been here before and it's just part of the game,” Bosa said. "It's never easy, and I think our team’s built for that.”



Remember when Bosa said he would come back for the 2022 season in even better shape than he was in 2021? There were some who doubted it was possible, but the pass rusher is somehow faster and leaner.

This alone should leave no doubt that Bosa will attain the goals he has set forth in making an even bigger impact on the game going forward.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast