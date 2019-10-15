49ers' Nick Bosa, Dee Ford have been NFL's most productive pass rushers

49ers general manager John Lynch and the rest of the front office had a clear plan this offseason: Attack the quarterback.

The undefeated 49ers are causing chaos on opposing quarterbacks through the first six weeks of the season. Much of that has to do with a big-time trade acquisition and their top draft pick.

Defensive ends Dee Ford and rookie Nick Bosa haven't just upgraded the 49ers' defense, they have been Pro Football Focus' two most productive pass rushers in the entire NFL. Bosa leads Ford by 2.5 points, too.

Ford, who the 49ers acquired from the Chiefs this offseason for a 2020 second-round draft pick, leads San Francisco with 3.5 sacks this season. Bosa is right behind with three of his own.

The rookie has just missed converting a sack time after time this season, too. He has the most quarterback hits on the team with nine, three ahead of Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner. The dynamic duo has the 49ers' defense firing on all cylinders so far this season.

The 49ers rank second in yards allowed per game (237.4), first in passing yards allowed per game (150.2), sixth in rushing yards allowed per game (87.2) and second in points allowed per game (12.8). Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is the lone QB to throw for more than 200 yards against San Francisco this season.

Between Bosa and Ford, it's clear the 49ers have one of the NFL's best pass-rushing duos for years to come.

