49ers' Nick Bosa brutally honest about his play vs. Packers

Bosa brutally honest about his play in 49ers' loss to Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- There is no doubt that opposing offenses are scheming to reduce Nick Bosa’s effect on the game.

The 49ers' pass rusher reports he is repeatedly chipped by tight ends, receivers and backs impeding his efforts to get to the quarterback. While Bosa has three sacks through Week 3, he did not hit pay dirt in the 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Frustration hit the third-year defensive end hard as he attempted to get his hands on Aaron Rodgers. On Thursday, Bosa was brutally honest about how he played in the game, especially getting chipped, and how he will adjust going forward.

Nick Bosa was brutally honest about how he played vs getting chipped vs #Packers and what he is going to change going forward #49ers

“I just need to be better off of the chips and not just stand there that I’m shocked that it’s happening,” Bosa said. “Expect it more and get back to my rush quicker. I kind of just sat there and took it against Green Bay and felt sorry for myself. I need to just be ready for it. I just didn’t expect it quite as much but it’s coming.”

Bosa is no hidden secret, and the fact that chipping has worked to slow the pass rusher down, it is something that all opponents will try going forward. Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek has dealt with this over his career and Bosa reports that they will need to use certain stunts to combat the scheme.

“It’s been a lot this year, we got to start doing some stuff to fix that,” Bosa said. “Certain ‘chip-beaters’ that Kris has used over the years, we just got to get them called, and execute them.”

Bosa shared that watching film after the loss was no pleasant task. Kocurek and the rest of the coaching staff called players to the table. The upside is that they agreed it was better to have this type of wake-up call early in the season, rather than later.

“We had a pretty, I don’t know what to call it,” Bosa said. “We had some interesting meetings that we had to own up to it and a lot of us didn’t do the job that we definitely could have done. Obviously, there were a couple of injuries but we expect everybody to be able to do the job and a lot of us didn’t.”

The defensive line’s challenges won’t get any easier as they prepare for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Containing quarterback Russell Wilson needs to be a priority if they want to have a chance to get their first win at Levi’s Stadium this season.

Bosa explained that the defensive line has been watching cut-ups of Wilson, studying the escape routes he takes when pressure is coming his way. The star pass rusher has yet to record a sack of the Seahawks play-caller.

“I’d like to get him, for sure.” Bosa said.

