How 49ers' Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead earned 2022 team captain roles

How Bosa, Armstead were named 49ers captains for 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have three defensive leaders, with two on the defensive line in Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa.

Armstead and Bosa lead with their production on the field with their ability to get to the quarterback and disrupt what opposing offenses want to do on the field.

Despite what the two bring on the field, it's their leadership off of it that played a significant role as to why they were named captains.

49ers defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. appeared on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday, where the 31-year-old explained the leadership qualities that Armstead and Bosa bring to the team.

"Well, obviously, their play on the field," Hyder Jr. said. "They've been great players since they've been in the league and obviously speaks for itself. But in the film room, on the practice field, we have a bunch of guys in the room that want to win and want to get better, and those guys do a good job.

"And we all kind of help each other out. We're all pushing; we're all pushing each other to be better. We're all trying to figure out how we can beat this person or how we can shut down a run game. We can get after the quarterback. I like to say we all kind of just collaborate with each other and try to try to be the best we can on Sundays."

Bosa is off to a good start this season as the 49ers' edge rusher, registering four sacks through three games.

Meanwhile, Armstead has three tackles, one of which was for a loss, but missed San Francisco's 11-10 Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Fortunately for the 49ers, they should have one of their defensive leaders back sooner rather than later.

Nonetheless, these two players are the heart of the 49ers' defense, and if the team is going to be a force defensively, they'll be depending on Armstead and Bosa to lead them.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast