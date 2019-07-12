49ers Nick Bosa said he will be ready come Week 1 after initially being diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain on May 23.

And he appears to be holding true to that statement with a few photos on his Instagram of him working out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His brother Joey joined him to get some of the exercises in and the two look more than ready to get their seasons started.

The hamstring setback left Bosa reminding himself to settle down after going so rigorously into his training after being out for almost an entire year.

He was worried, he was down, but he had some assistance from his teammates to talk him up.

"It's been super helpful," he said during OTAs back in June.

[RELATED: Jimmy G says Kittle similar to Gronk]

Bosa isn't the only one anticipating his NFL debut. The football world has him as a contender for Defensive Rookie of the Year if he stays healthy -- and Madden NFL 20's No. 3 rookie rating if you're into that sorta thing.

He's ready.

49ers' Nick Bosa appears ready for Week 1 with latest workout photos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area