49ers, Nick Bosa agree to deal

This Bosa brother will not hold out.

Nick Bosa and the 49ers have agreed to a contract and Bosa will make it to the start of training camp, according to multiple reports.

Bosa took his negotiations to the wire, and there was some talk that he could be a holdout like his big brother, Joey Bosa, who had a lengthy contract dispute with the Chargers after they selected him with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. But that won’t be the case.

The rookie deal for the second overall pick is slotted at four years and $33.55 million. The 49ers will also have a fifth-year option.

Now third overall pick Quinnen Williams of the Jets is the only remaining unsigned first-round pick.