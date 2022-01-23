49ers make NFL history in fourth playoff win vs. Packers' Aaron Rodgers

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read
In this article:
49ers make NFL history with fourth playoff win vs. Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When it matters most, Aaron Rodgers is simply incapable of beating the 49ers

That's actually a fact. 

After the 49ers beat Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 13-10 Saturday night at Lambeau Field, San Francisco made NFL playoff history.

When it matters most, Rodgers has not been able to get it done against the 49ers.

Of course, at this point, we've all seen the clip at least a hundred times. After the 49ers passed on drafting Rodgers on the night of the 2005 NFL Draft, he had a message for the team he grew up rooting for. 

"Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn't draft me," Rodgers said when asked how disappointed he was after not being selected by San Francisco. 

In hindsight, the 49ers absolutely should have selected Rodgers over then No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith. Since that night, Rodgers has gone on to build a Hall of Fame career and is likely to take home his fourth MVP award after an incredible 2021 season. 

Do the 49ers regret not drafting Rodgers? Probably. Does it help that they have ownage over him in the playoffs? Absolutely. 

