49ers make NFL history in fourth playoff win vs. Packers' Aaron Rodgers

49ers make NFL history with fourth playoff win vs. Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When it matters most, Aaron Rodgers is simply incapable of beating the 49ers.

That's actually a fact.

After the 49ers beat Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 13-10 Saturday night at Lambeau Field, San Francisco made NFL playoff history.

The 49ers just made Aaron Rodgers the only QB in NFL history to lose 4 playoff starts to a single opponent



They will make their 17th conference championship appearance, breaking a tie with the Steelers for most by any team since the conferences were formed in the 1970 NFL merger — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 23, 2022

When it matters most, Rodgers has not been able to get it done against the 49ers.

Of course, at this point, we've all seen the clip at least a hundred times. After the 49ers passed on drafting Rodgers on the night of the 2005 NFL Draft, he had a message for the team he grew up rooting for.

Moments after the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers was asked how disappointed he was that he wouldnâ€™t be a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the team he grew up rooting for: pic.twitter.com/0joayFEMt7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2022

"Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn't draft me," Rodgers said when asked how disappointed he was after not being selected by San Francisco.

In hindsight, the 49ers absolutely should have selected Rodgers over then No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith. Since that night, Rodgers has gone on to build a Hall of Fame career and is likely to take home his fourth MVP award after an incredible 2021 season.

Do the 49ers regret not drafting Rodgers? Probably. Does it help that they have ownage over him in the playoffs? Absolutely.