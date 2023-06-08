Usually, it’s hard to be confident in an NFL team facing uncertainty about its starting quarterback. But despite Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury, there’s plenty of confidence in the 49ers heading into the 2023 season.

The 49ers are -175 favorites to win the NFC West at BetMGM, making them the heaviest favorites to win their division of any team in the NFL.

That’s partly because the 49ers have been to the NFC Championship Game two years in a row and have most of their top players back. It’s also a reflection of the quality of the NFC West. The Cardinals look like they’re going to be one of the worst teams in the league this year. The Rams are a far cry from their Super Bowl-winning team of two seasons ago. The Seahawks are coming off a playoff season, but they weren’t as good as the 49ers last year and there aren’t a lot of reasons to think they will be this year.

So the 49ers seem like a safe pick to win their division — the safest pick in the league.

The other seven division favorites are the Chiefs at -160, Jaguars at -160, Eagles at +100, Bengals at +115, Saints at +125, Lions at +130 and Bills at +135.

49ers are NFL’s heaviest favorites to win their division originally appeared on Pro Football Talk