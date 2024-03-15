49ers, NFL fans react to Jimmy G reportedly signing with Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

When it comes to out-of-nowhere moves, the NFL free-agency period always seems to deliver the goods.

One eyebrow-raising move was former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly signing with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo was a divisive figure in San Francisco during his six seasons with the team, and 49ers fans let their voices be heard on X, formerly known as Twitter, as news of the veteran quarterback signing with the Rams circulated.

Jimmy G left the 49ers and signed with Raiders/Rams pic.twitter.com/zCZS4oeSXE — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) March 15, 2024

49ers fans seeing Jimmy Garoppolo join the Rams. pic.twitter.com/z7vtCfUodM — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) March 15, 2024

Rams just signed a DEMON in Jimmy G🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/N0rJKCArUz — JAY® (@JayLGK) March 15, 2024

Rams fans also are letting the social media world know their opinions as well, as many appear disappointed with Los Angeles adding Garoppolo as the backup quarterback.

Honestly not sure Jimmy G is the best replacement for Aaron Donald — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 15, 2024

Aaron Donald retires and Jimmy Garoppolo is now my team in the same day. pic.twitter.com/sZLBHMyjDs — Puka Nacua SZN (@RamsChamps10) March 15, 2024

“QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starter next week vs the 49ers” pic.twitter.com/Ao6WyjRNqn https://t.co/gIG8bIhgbF — 🦏 (@SadNinersFan) March 15, 2024

JIMMY G ON MY FAVORITE TEAM??? pic.twitter.com/dFQ7NvlpHp — Cesar 🥱 (@CesarsBurner) March 15, 2024

Garoppolo recently was with the Las Vegas Raiders before he was cut at the beginning of free agency this week. He will have to sit out the first two games of the 2024 NFL season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast