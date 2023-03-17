49ers NFL draft needs after 1st free agency wave

The 49ers had an eventful first portion of free agency with 11 additions and re-signings, and nine players exiting. Those numbers will both bump up some in the days leading up to the draft, but for now there’s been enough action for us to re-order the team’s offseason needs and calibrate them for the 2023 NFL draft.

Here are their draft needs in order of most urgency with two days of the 2023 league year in the books:

Tight end

San Francisco badly needs tight end help. George Kittle and Charlie Woerner are the only TEs on the roster, and a young TE capable of producing in the passing game would add a significant wrinkle the 49ers’ passing game hasn’t had consistently since Kyle Shanahan took over as the head coach.

Defensive end

The 49ers have Nick Bosa, Drake Jackson and Clelin Ferrell at the DE spot. They need depth there though, and using one of their first couple picks on a defensive end would make a lot of sense. There may be another free agency move here. A young, cheap DE would be helpful in 2023 and beyond.

Free safety

There’s not a ton of depth in San Francisco’s safety room. With Tashaun Gipson on just a one-year deal, they need to find a long-term option at free safety to pair with Talanoa Hufanga. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the 49ers traded up in the third round to target a safety they believe can contribute right away and start next year.

Kicker

The 49ers still don’t have a kicker on their roster. If the veteran route isn’t open, they’ll literally need to draft one or they’d be playing the year without a kicker. That would not be a great team-building strategy FYI.

Linebacker

It wouldn’t be the end of the world if the 49ers didn’t get out of the draft with a linebacker, but it would add competition for the Sam LB job in 2023. It would also give them a chance to grab a player they think can fill in as a starter long-term with Dre Greenlaw’s contract ending after the 2024 season.

Offensive tackle

Some depth at offensive tackle is always good, but there’s a chance a rookie could compete for the starting right tackle job in San Francisco. The 49ers have a handful of options along the interior, but they need to add a player they believe is a tackle. They don’t need another college tackle who they move inside.

Quarterback

This isn’t about going to find the next Brock Purdy or a QB who can play in 2023. However, it’s worth a late pick to snag a quarterback even if they wind up on the practice squad. There’s the slim chance they wind up being as productive as Purdy, but the more realistic path is that player sticks around and becomes a viable backup option down the road as the Purdy and Trey Lance sagas both play out. Plus after last season it’s not outrageous to keep a fourth QB in the facility.

