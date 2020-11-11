49ers NFL draft needs 1.0: A mid-season check in

Kyle Madson
·5 min read

The 49ers haven’t quite turned their focus to the 2021 draft yet with a foot still firmly in the door of the playoff picture. However, injuries have altered the team’s trajectory some, and a salary cap reduction due to the ramifications of playing a season during the COVID-19 pandemic could change how San Francisco approaches the offseason and extends their playoff window.

That makes next year’s draft an important one for the 49ers. Their needs will certainly change as the season and offseason progress, but we took a quick look at what next year’s roster looks like to organize where San Francisco’s priorities might be in the 2021 draft.

One important note involves left tackle Trent Williams. Given his play through nine weeks it’s safe to assume the 49ers will extend him and make him the anchor of their offensive line for the foreseeable future. That’s why left tackle is not on the list. If for some reason the team steers away from Williams in free agency, that position will shoot to the top of the list.

Here are their top five needs as of Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season:

Cornerback

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract for 2021: N/A That's right. The 49ers have zero cornerbacks from their 53-man roster under contract for next season. They'll likely wind up re-signing Emmanuel Moseley, who's a restricted free agent, but after that they'll have some decisions to make. K'Waun Williams could get expensive given how good he is in the slot, and they'll have to assess Richard Sherman's reliability as he sneaks closer to his mid-30s. Corner will wind up being relatively high on the 49ers' list of draft needs regardless of how the season goes. Don't be surprised if they take one early, and another later in the draft.

Edge rusher

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract for 2021: Nick Bosa, Dee Ford While Bosa and Ford are a formidable duo when healthy, Ford's availability hasn't been stellar since he joined the 49ers and Bosa is coming off a torn ACL. One of the hallmarks of the San Francisco defensive front that went to the Super Bowl was its depth. With Ronald Blair and Kerry Hyder both set to hit free agency and Ford dealing with injuries the last two years, the 49ers could opt to add to the defensive line yet again. An early pick on the edge may feel redundant, but that group is perhaps the most important to the team's success, so loading up with high-end prospects makes a lot of sense.

Strong safety

(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Under contract for 2021: N/A Jaquiski Tartt, Marcell Harris and Johnathan Cyprien are all set to hit the market in the offseason. Harris is a restricted free agent, but he's not performed consistently enough to be able to pencil him in as the heir apparent to Tartt. Perhaps Tartt re-signs with San Francisco for something relatively cheap and their need at the position diminishes. They could also move Tarvarius Moore to that spot. Depth is still going to be an issue at strong safety and it wouldn't be a shock to see them pluck a player they can slot in as a starter on the first two days of the draft.

Interior OL

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract for 2021: Weston Richburg, Laken Tomlinson, Colton McKivitz While the Tomlinson, Richburg, McKivitz trio could conceivably be the three starting interior linemen next season. Daniel Brunskill should also return as an exclusive rights free agent. Still, that area has been too big of an issue the last two years for the 49ers not to find a quality player or two through the draft. Richburg has been hurt to end the last two years, and he's yet to step on the field this season. Tomlinson has had his struggles at left guard. He's tied for a team-worst 18 pressures allowed. McKivitz was a right tackle in college and only transitioned to the interior as a pro. The lack of consistency and experience at the three interior spots has been a killer for the 49ers, and finding reliable pieces is something they could aim to do through the draft after mostly cobbling together that unit through free agency and trade.

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Under contract for 2021: Jimmy Garoppolo This is the position that could either be at the top of the list or near the bottom depending on how the rest of the season shakes out. Nick Mullens is a restricted free agent while CJ Beathard will be an unrestricted free agent. Retaining one or both of them shouldn't be a problem, but the 49ers may want more from their quarterback room. Garoppolo's penchant for missing time has pushed the backup quarterback position into a spotlight that may shine a little bright for the talent they have. If head coach Kyle Shanahan's patience with Garoppolo is running out, they could go for a quarterback very early. If the team wants to let Garoppolo play out his contract through the 2022 season, they'll still need better options behind him. That likely means finding a quarterback in this year's draft at some point, regardless of how they feel about Garoppolo's future.

Linebacker

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract for 2021: Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Perhaps the team is happy with their depth at linebacker following the Kwon Alexander trade. They'll go into the offseason with a question at the starting Sam linebacker spot though, which could lead to the team selecting a player they're comfortable with playing that role. That was precisely the case when they took Greenlaw in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. Al-Shaair has been okay at that spot over the last couple seasons, and Flannigan-Fowles has seen his role grow the last two years. San Francisco doesn't have a bonafide starter there yet, and they should add to the competition with a draft pick.

