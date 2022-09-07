49ers will be NFC's best team, lose Super Bowl LVII, Nick Wright believes

Nick Wright predicts Super Bowl appearance for NFC-best 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Déjà vu.

FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright believes that the 49ers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII this season.

No, it isn’t 2020.

But Wright predicts that three years later, that same Super Bowl LIV matchup again will take the biggest stage in football in February.

In a thread posted to Twitter on Monday, Wright tweeted out 24 thoughts he had about the upcoming NFL season -- three of them about the 49ers.

The first one was about how the 49ers will fare in the conference. Wright believes that San Francisco’s defense, running game, coaching and the switch to Trey Lance will help the 49ers top the NFC.

Where they’ll go from there leads to Wright’s second 49ers prediction.

Last year, the 49ers eliminated Aaron Rodgers and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game and advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

This season, Wright says the 49ers again will beat the Packers in the playoffs, this time in a different round to punch their ticket to Glendale, Arizona.

#21: The NFC Championship is going to be a rematch from the playoffs last year, in a different round but with the same result: 49ers over Packers in Green Bay. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 6, 2022

From Miami to Glendale three years later, the 49ers will face the Chiefs once again, according to Wright, and it will be the same result. San Francisco, seeking redemption, will fall short to Kansas City.

#23: The Super Bowl is also a rematch, this one of Super Bowl LIV, and itâ€™ll have the same result. Chiefs over 49ers. The 49ers are vindicated in their faith in Trey Lance & Mahomes gets redemption after last yearâ€™s AFCCG. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 6, 2022

With the NFL season just two days away, the predictions have come pouring in.

While it's best not to bat an eye at any early season overreactions, the 49ers getting their chance for revenge in the Copper State definitely would be something to watch.

