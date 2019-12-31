49ers' NFC West title a testament to Joe Staley, Mike McGlinchey says

As Mike McGlinchey got dressed, grabbed his bag and and started to leave the visitor's locker room in Seattle after the 49ers' 26-21 win Sunday night, a voice bellowed out questioning his intentions.

"Where are you going?" Joe Staley said with a laugh. "You don't have any friends here. I'm your only friend."

The two offensive linemen have been inseparable since the 49ers drafted McGlinchey in 2018. They've also had parallel paths this season, with injuries holding them out for a few weeks, both returning in the Week 10 loss to the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

That late night in early November wasn't the 49ers offensive line's best performance. The Seahawks dominated the line of scrimmage, sacking Jimmy Garoppolo five times and hitting him 10 times.

Week 17 was a completely different story, though. Having knocked off the rust, Staley didn't allow a single quarterback pressure, winning the battle with Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

After the game, Staley left the field in tears, the frustration of not winning in Seattle since 2011 finally being released, like demons exorcised.

"I think that's well deserved," McGlinchey told NBC Sports Bay Area. "The things that he's been through, the things that he's gone through with this organization. To be here the last five years or so, what's gone on here and the losing that has taken place and the hardships he's gone through while still playing at a high level. It's really tough on people.

"It's a testament to who he is and what he's about, the kind of man he is to keep going."

Staley has been through a lot during his 49ers career, riding the wave from losing seasons to Super Bowl appearances and back again. The veteran has missed just 27 games over his 13 seasons, nine of which have been in 2019.

"Even this season, that's another testament to who he is as a person," McGlinchey said. "The battles that he's gone through physically with his body and getting hurt and now coming back playing at the same level that he's always played at."

Back in Week 10, Clowney was a one-man wrecking crew against the 49ers, stacking up five quarterback hits, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery along with five tackles. Six weeks later, in the 49ers' win, the powerful defensive end was held to two tackles, one for a loss, by Staley.

"You'll turn on the tape tonight, and we owe that guy a big one," McGlinchey said. "I don't know if 90 had a statistic tonight, and that's because of 74. Just so happy he can get this opportunity, but I don't think he's satisfied with the NFC West [title]."

