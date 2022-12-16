49ers are NFC West champs after win over Seahawks

The NFC West has been won. The San Francisco 49ers clinched the division title Thursday night with their 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. They improved to 10-4 on the season.

They started the season 3-4 and now have won seven straight games, including the last two with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback.

They are 5-0 in division games with only one remaining in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.

They have done it with great defense — ranked No. 1 in yards and points allowed — and a top-10 offense.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are now just trying to stay out of the cellar and make improvements for the rest of the season. They might be eliminated this weekend completely from playoff contention.

