How 49ers' NFC rivals fared in first round of 2024 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers remain the class of the NFC until further notice, but a handful of of their conference opponents made a strong push for their top spot during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Whether it be division foes like the Rams and the Seahawks, more traditional rivals like the Cowboys and the Packers, or more recent adversaries like the Eagles and the Lions, here is how the biggest challengers to the 49ers' NFC crown fared after their first-round selections.

Seattle Seahawks

No. 16 overall - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

After the departure of longtime head coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks kicked off first-year coach Mike Macdonald's regime by bolstering their defensive line. Murphy provides Seattle with an immediate boost up front, coming off an impressive 2023 season at Texas where he posted an eye-popping 16.4-percent pressure rate on 273 pass-rushing snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Murphy stole the show at the 2024 NFL Combine with a dazzling display of athleticism, running a 4.88 40-yard dash despite weighing in at 300 pounds.

The Seahawks desperately needed to address their defensive line after finishing the 2023 NFL season near the bottom of the league in a handful of key statistics including rushing yards allowed (31st), rushing touchdowns allowed (30th) and rushing yards per carry (27th). San Francisco averaged 171 rushing yards per game in their two victories over Seattle in 2023, highlighting the need for the Seahawks to address the middle of their defensive line if they are to seriously challenge their NFC-West rival.

Murphy not only provides Seattle with immediate relief in the trenches, but also serves as a key building block to shape their defense around moving forward as Macdonald implements his scheme.

No. 19 overall - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State University

Following the retirement of three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, the Rams wasted no time attempting to replenish their front seven. Los Angeles' selection of Verse snapped a streak of seven consecutive seasons where the Rams did not make a pick in the first round, dating back to the team's selection of quarterback Jared Goff at No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Verse is an exceptionally gifted edge rusher, who logged 62 pressures and nine sacks for the Seminoles during the 2023 season. The 23-year-old's pass-rushing efficiency is particularly noteworthy, with Verse recording an impressive 18.8-percent pressure rate during his final season in Tallahassee while serving as a focal point for one of the best defenses in college football.

While the days of the Rams' star-studded defense are now gone, Verse gives first-year defensive coordinator Chris Shula a versatile piece that can be an impact player from day one.

No. 22 overall - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The Eagles made a splash with their first-round selection, landing a player who many experts pegged as the top defensive back in the 2024 draft class. Despite starring for a smaller program at Toledo, Mitchell quickly shot up draft boards after an extremely strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

Mitchell recored 14 pass breakups during the 2023 season, holding opponents to a 43.5 percent completion percentage and a 51.1 passer rating on 62 targets. After Brock Purdy threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the 49ers' 42-19 thumping of the Eagles last season, Philadelphia made an aggressive move to shore up the back end of its defense after a noticable regression during the 2023 season.

In January, Mitchell told the Philadelphia Inquirer's EJ Smith that he models his game after veteran cornerback Darius Slay Jr., and now gets the opportunity to star in the same defensive backfield as him as the Eagles attempt to regain their foothold in the NFC heirarchy on the heels of a disappointing season. Mitchell is poised to be a major piece for Philadelphia, and could be in line be the heir apparent as the leader of the secondary with Slay entering his age-33 campaign in 2024.

No. 24 overall - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

After a second-half collapse in the Lions' NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers, Detroit aggressively traded up five spots from the No. 29 overall to No. 24 to select the highly-touted Arnold. While the Lions took the league by storm during the 2023 season, Detroit's secondary was a glaring weakness during the team's rapid ascension.

Last season the Lions' defense ranked 27th in pass yards allowed, 27th in pass touchdowns allowed and 29th in net yards per pass attempt. With teams like the San Francisco and Philadelphia facing a seemingly shrinking window of contention, Detroit addressed one of its biggest needs with a proven player from a big-time program, sending a loud message that these Lions believe they belong among the NFC's heavyweights.

Arnold is now reunited with former Alabama teammate Brian Branch, who made an immediate impact as a key playmaker in Detroit's secondary during his rookie campaign last season. It's no secret the Lions' offense is capable of lighting up the scoreboard, and the addition of Arnold takes a serious swing at fixing the pass-defense issues that held Detroit back from making its first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history last season.

Green Bay Packers

No. 25 overall - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

After the departure of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, the Packers take a player who might be tasked with protecting the blind side of Green Bay's next franchise quarterback. Jordan Love's impressive 2023 campaign left no doubts to the powers at be that he would be the franchise's focal point moving forward, investing significant capital in Morgan to protect the blind side of the 25-year-old signal-caller.

Morgan put together a remarkable 2023 season, allowing just two sacks and 14 total pressures in 459 pass-blocking snaps. The 6-foot-6, 330 pound tackle allowed just three total sacks in 910 pass-blocking snaps over his final two seasons as the Wildcats left tackle.

After Green Bay nearly pulled of a remarkable upset over the 49ers in the 2023 Divisional Round, the addition of Morgan might prove vital in slowing down a vaunted San Francisco pass rush led by Nick Bosa.

No. 29 overall - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Just like Green Bay, Dallas' offensive line is in a transitional period after All-Pro Tyron Smith signed with the New York Jets after spending the first 13 seasons of his career with the Cowboys. Guyton primarily played right tackle for Oklahoma during the 2023 season, spending two years with the sooners after transferring from TCU following the 2021 season.

Guyton didn't allow a sack in 355 pass-blocking snaps for the Sooners in 2023, but enters the NFL with just two seasons of significant playing time in college after logging only 31 total snaps during his two seasons at TCU

The addition of Guyton offers Dallas tremendous flexibility with its 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith, who thrived as the Cowboys' starting left guard in 2023 after primarily playing left tackle in his rookie campaign. Dallas now has the option to keep Smith on the interior and slide Guyton into the left tackle role and embrace the daunting task of filling the shoes of a franchise legend. Dallas has been unable to defeat San Francisco in each of its last three meetings, and the addition of Guyton doesn't immediately feel like a selection that will turn the tide in the Cowboy's favor when these two teams square off.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast