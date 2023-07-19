49ers newcomer Hargrave scoffs at ‘Madden NFL 24' player rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

"Madden NFL 24" has released its player ratings all week, and new 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave isn't happy with where he stands in the latest edition of the popular video game.

Hargrave holds an 84 overall rating, which is 17th among defensive linemen in the game. The seven-year veteran immediately responded, sharing a cryptic reply on Twitter.

Definitely editing lol https://t.co/7RXQScnIu1 — Javon Hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) July 18, 2023

Hargrave shared the same rating as Carolina Panthers DT Derrick Brown, and both were behind Indianapolis Colts' Grover Stewart, Atlanta Falcons' Calais Campbell, Cleveland Browns' Za'Darius Smith, former 49er and current Colt Deforest Buckner, Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark and Falcons' Grady Jarrett.

The top 10 rankings will be released at a later time.

Last month, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa said he believes his new teammate deserves a little more respect on his name.

"I feel like people give him his due, but people don't really know how good he is overall," Bosa said in June after mandatory minicamp. "He's not talked about in that- he might be, but I feel like he isn't quite talked about in the Aaron Donald, top echelon, Chris Jones, but I think he played like that last year and throughout his career. So him and Arik [Armstead] inside should be pretty fun."

San Francisco secured the NFL's best free agent of 2023 after signing Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract. While Hargrave only has earned one Pro Bowl selection in seven seasons, his impact on the field is clear. The 30-year-old registered 11 sacks last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He now joins an already stacked defensive group behind new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and while clearly upset with his ranking in the video game, is focused on getting to work with his new squad and getting back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

