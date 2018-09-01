Report: 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon out for season after MRI reveals torn ACL

Less than a week before their opener, the San Francisco 49ers have lost starting running back Jerick McKinnon for the season after suffering an ACL tear in practice on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

One of the 49ers’ key offseason additions, the McKinnon reportedly went down on the last play of a team workout while making a cut, without contact:

#49ers RB Jerick McKinnon made a cut on the last play of practice, nobody around him and went down. Shanahan says team is concerned about it. "Something with a knee, we'll find out later. We're nervous about it, that's for sure." — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 1, 2018





Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan all but confirmed the concerning nature of the injury, telling reporters after practice: “We’re nervous about it, that’s for sure.”

Signed $30 million deal with 49ers

The 49ers signed McKinnon this offseason to a four-year, $30 million deal after the 26-year-old enjoyed a successful fourth season with the Minnesota Vikings, posting 570 rushing yards and 421 receiving yards.

McKinnon was slated to be a focal point of Shanahan’s offense, providing value in both the rushing and receiving departments. Without him, the 49ers will have to turn to the remainder of a somewhat limited running backs group

Who replaces Jerick McKinnon as 49ers starting RB?

McKinnon’s injury inconveniently came on roster cutdown day, in which the 49ers released two running backs despite the worry over McKinnon. With McKinnon out, there are currently just four running backs remaining on the 49ers’ 53-man roster and three if you con’t count fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Second-year player Matt Breida and recent free agent signee Alfred Morris figure to see the bulk of the carries in Kyle Shanahan’s offense with McKinnon out, while Raheem Mostert is still more of a special teams specialist.

Breida is a strong bet to see the vast majority of passing down looks as a receiver, while Morris could get more early down work. Breida rocketed to No. 2 on the 49ers depth chart last year as an undrafted free agent and finished 645 yards from scrimmage, while Morris saw great success in his two years with Washington when Shanahan was offensive coordinator there.

