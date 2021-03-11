49ers nearly $25M under NFL's salary cap as free agency period begins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
49ers nearly $25M under salary cap entering free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers are in better shape than most NFL teams under the $182.5 million salary cap for the 2021 season.
The 49ers have $24,909,627 in salary-cap space, placing them with the 10th-most space in the league, according to the latest figures released by the NFL Players Association.
The 49ers rolled over $13.2 million of unused cap space from 2020, which includes more than $11 million in unearned incentives.
The NFL’s open-negotiating period for free agency begins on Monday.
The 49ers’ list of scheduled free agents includes tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive linemen D.J. Jones, Kerry Hyder and Solomon Thomas, and defensive backs Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon and Jaquiski Tartt.
RELATED: 2021 NFL free agency predictions: Where 49ers top players will land
Teams must be cap compliant beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. Only the top 51 players on each team’s roster count toward the cap until rosters are trimmed to 53 players a week before the start of the regular season.
Here is a look at each NFL team, along with players under contract (in parenthesis) and space under the salary cap, as of Thursday morning:
Indianapolis (66) $71.0 million
N.Y. Jets (58) $69.2 million
Jacksonville (63) $69.1 million
New England (62) $68.6 million
Cincinnati (51) $42.8 million
Washington (68) $39.4 million
Denver (57) $32.7 million
L.A. Chargers (49) $26.7 million
Cleveland (63) $25.4 million
49ers (64) $24.9 million
Miami (61) $24.1 million
Carolina (58) $18.4 million
Arizona (58) $18.2 million
Seattle (50) $17.9 million
Houston (51) $17.8 million
Baltimore (61) $16.9 million
Detroit (57) $13.2 million
Buffalo (55) $6.4 million
Tennessee (58) 6.0 million
Pittsburgh (54) $5.5 million
Las Vegas (56) $3.9 million
Teams currently over the cap
Tampa Bay (48) -$3.7 million
Minnesota (56) -$6.9 million
N.Y. Giants (65) -$8.3 million
Green Bay (61) -$9.6 million
Atlanta (39) -$14.2 million
Dallas (62) -$14.8 million
Kansas City (59) -$20.5 million
Chicago (53) -$22.4 million
L.A. Rams (65) $23.5 million
Philadelphia (68) -$29.7 million
New Orleans (59) -$54.4 million